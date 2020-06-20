All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 21 2020 at 8:20 PM

2523 California

2523 N California Ave · (773) 938-0036
Location

2523 N California Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Steps to the Boulevard in hot Logan Square, three bedroom, one bath in a gorgeous classic Chicago graystone! Updated kitchen with breakfast bar, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances large, open living and dining rooms, hardwood floors, queen size bedrooms, ceramic tile bath with refinished claw foot tub, ample closet/storage space, on-site laundry, outdoor patio, parking included! Pets OK, no weight limit! Minutes to Starbucks, the Brown Line, and Logan Square cafes, restaurants and hotspots; amazing location! Won't Last Long! Call Today!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2523 California have any available units?
2523 California has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2523 California have?
Some of 2523 California's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2523 California currently offering any rent specials?
2523 California isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2523 California pet-friendly?
Yes, 2523 California is pet friendly.
Does 2523 California offer parking?
Yes, 2523 California does offer parking.
Does 2523 California have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2523 California does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2523 California have a pool?
No, 2523 California does not have a pool.
Does 2523 California have accessible units?
No, 2523 California does not have accessible units.
Does 2523 California have units with dishwashers?
No, 2523 California does not have units with dishwashers.
