Last updated April 29 2020 at 8:14 PM

2515 West Leland Avenue

2515 West Leland Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1669974
Location

2515 West Leland Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
Must See Renovated 2 Bedroom Apartment in Lincoln Square!
New gut-rehab in excellent Lincoln Square location and only a half block to the Rockwell Brown Line stop! Features hardwood floors throughout, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, great closet space. Laundry on-site. Close to shopping, restaurants, and more! *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.

Amenities:
Laundry, Hardwood, Renovated, Granite Kitchen
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2515 West Leland Avenue have any available units?
2515 West Leland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2515 West Leland Avenue have?
Some of 2515 West Leland Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2515 West Leland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2515 West Leland Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2515 West Leland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2515 West Leland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2515 West Leland Avenue offer parking?
No, 2515 West Leland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2515 West Leland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2515 West Leland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2515 West Leland Avenue have a pool?
No, 2515 West Leland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2515 West Leland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2515 West Leland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2515 West Leland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2515 West Leland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
