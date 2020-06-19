2515 West Leland Avenue

Amenities
Must See Renovated 2 Bedroom Apartment in Lincoln Square!
New gut-rehab in excellent Lincoln Square location and only a half block to the Rockwell Brown Line stop! Features hardwood floors throughout, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, great closet space. Laundry on-site. Close to shopping, restaurants, and more! *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.
Amenities:
Laundry, Hardwood, Renovated, Granite Kitchen
Contact us to schedule a showing.