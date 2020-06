Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Lovely garden unit located just steps from highway (290) and Western Ave buses.



Two bedrooms, two baths with lots of closet space, master bath with Jacuzzi tub, and Parking Space INCLUDED.



Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, wood floors, washer & dryer in-unit, central heat and AC, front patio area (not shared common), and plenty of street parking for additional cars.



12-month lease, $750 one-time move-in fee, no security deposit, $50 app fee per adult over 18.



(RLNE5825649)