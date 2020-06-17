All apartments in Chicago
2506 W ARGYLE ST
Last updated May 21 2020 at 2:20 PM

2506 W ARGYLE ST

2506 West Argyle Street · (917) 232-2277
2506 West Argyle Street, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Outstanding Lincoln Square 3 Bed Unit NEWLY REHAB Apartment ..2 Blocks to Brown Line and The Square!
Entire Coach House!...Lincoln Square 2 blocks to the Brown Line and the Heart of the Square with all of the cafes and restaurants. 3 Bed unit with Brand New Hard Wood Floors, New Kitchen with Granite and Stainless Appliances, New Bathroom, Washer & Dryer in unit, New HVAC AIr Conditioning, Tons of storage,Fenced in front yard exclusively for Pets,....Parking available for $100.00! *Photos may be of similar unit*

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 2506 W ARGYLE ST have any available units?
2506 W ARGYLE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2506 W ARGYLE ST have?
Some of 2506 W ARGYLE ST's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2506 W ARGYLE ST currently offering any rent specials?
2506 W ARGYLE ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2506 W ARGYLE ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 2506 W ARGYLE ST is pet friendly.
Does 2506 W ARGYLE ST offer parking?
Yes, 2506 W ARGYLE ST does offer parking.
Does 2506 W ARGYLE ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2506 W ARGYLE ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2506 W ARGYLE ST have a pool?
No, 2506 W ARGYLE ST does not have a pool.
Does 2506 W ARGYLE ST have accessible units?
No, 2506 W ARGYLE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2506 W ARGYLE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2506 W ARGYLE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
