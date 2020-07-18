250 West Scott Street

Amenities

FREE RENT one MONTH for lease signed by 7/27 * 4 bdrms, 3 full baths, Townhouse, * 2 pkg spots, * 3 decks in rarely available townhouse in Old Town. * Avail Aug 1. * Roof deck and small deck outside bedroom. * stainless steel kitchen appliances * Plenty of storage space. * 3 bdrms (hardwood flr) and 2 full bthrms on one floor. * 1st floor open layout kitchen, dining and living rooms. Hardwood floors on all 1st and 2nd floors. * New central air/heating. * Walk score 98. * one block away from restaurants and Plum market/Jewel grocery stores, starbucks, soulcycle. * Blocks to Lake and train - Red (Division) and Brown (Sedgwick). * Barbecue grill allowed. * Private, expansive courtyard (mini-park). * New Full size washer/dryer * Additional permit street parking. * Wood burning fireplace.