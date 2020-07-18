All apartments in Chicago
250 West Scott Street
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:27 AM

250 West Scott Street

250 West Scott Street · (847) 865-9309
Location

250 West Scott Street, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit F · Avail. now

$5,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
FREE RENT one MONTH for lease signed by 7/27 * 4 bdrms, 3 full baths, Townhouse, * 2 pkg spots, * 3 decks in rarely available townhouse in Old Town. * Avail Aug 1. * Roof deck and small deck outside bedroom. * stainless steel kitchen appliances * Plenty of storage space. * 3 bdrms (hardwood flr) and 2 full bthrms on one floor. * 1st floor open layout kitchen, dining and living rooms. Hardwood floors on all 1st and 2nd floors. * New central air/heating. * Walk score 98. * one block away from restaurants and Plum market/Jewel grocery stores, starbucks, soulcycle. * Blocks to Lake and train - Red (Division) and Brown (Sedgwick). * Barbecue grill allowed. * Private, expansive courtyard (mini-park). * New Full size washer/dryer * Additional permit street parking. * Wood burning fireplace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 West Scott Street have any available units?
250 West Scott Street has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 250 West Scott Street have?
Some of 250 West Scott Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 West Scott Street currently offering any rent specials?
250 West Scott Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 West Scott Street pet-friendly?
No, 250 West Scott Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 250 West Scott Street offer parking?
Yes, 250 West Scott Street offers parking.
Does 250 West Scott Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 250 West Scott Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 West Scott Street have a pool?
No, 250 West Scott Street does not have a pool.
Does 250 West Scott Street have accessible units?
No, 250 West Scott Street does not have accessible units.
Does 250 West Scott Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 250 West Scott Street has units with dishwashers.
