Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Available July 1st, 2020. Contact listing agent for video walkthrough. Lovely 2bedroom/2bathroom in Pilsen/Downtown Chicago. Spacious home with large living space and bedrooms. Hardwood flooring throughout the home and a small deck. Washer and Dryer in-unit. 1 Exterior parking space included in the monthly rental rate. No move-in fees. $500 administrative fee in lieu of a security deposit. Incredible location. One block from historic Oakley Blvd and three blocks from the Western CTA Pink line stop. Conveniently located between 90, 290, 55. Pets under 50lbs allowed with a one-time pet fee taken up-front.