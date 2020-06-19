All apartments in Chicago
2441 N Laramie Ave 2N

2441 North Laramie Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2441 North Laramie Avenue, Chicago, IL 60639
Belmont Cragin

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 bedroom apartment in Belmont Cragin - Property Id: 301438

2441 N Laramie Ave, Chicago IL 60639

Gorgeous, fully renovated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood. Brand new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, dishwasher, all new modern kitchen cabinets, light fixtures, hardwood floors, updated bathroom, large bedrooms with closet space. Laundry room with new appliances located on site. Garage parking is available for an additional monthly fee. Building is equipped with a 24 hour surveillance system.

Easy access to public transportation. Only 1 block north of the Fullerton/Laramie CTA stop. Located near the Brickyard Mall with easy access to restaurants, shopping, schools, and parks.

Apartment 2N is available as of June 2020.

Must have good credit and no criminal background or evictions. Gas and electric are the responsibility of the tenant. Pets under 25 lbs permitted with a pet fee.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

