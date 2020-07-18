All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

2438 W Rosemont Ave NE3

2438 West Rosemont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2438 West Rosemont Avenue, Chicago, IL 60659
West Ridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
1 bed, 1 bath in West Rogers Park - Property Id: 312132

This 2nd floor 1 bed, 1 bath unit is located on Rosemont ave in West Rogers Park. Close to Warren Park, Wendy's, Dunkin Donuts, World Fresh Market, Wheel's of Chicago and Chase Bank. This unit includes heat and water

* Amenities*
* Hardwood Floors
* Plenty of storage
* Faux Fire Place
* Large living room
* Formal Dining room
* Large Kitchen
* White appliances
* Dishwasher
* Plenty of cabinetry
* Large bedroom
* Modern Bath
* Laundry in building
* NO PETS
*$300 Move in fee

*Requirements*
*625 credit score
* Make 3x the rent
* No Eviction
* No Bankruptcies
* NO EXCEPTIONS
**Application fees are non refundable**
***Please contact Landstar listing agent for all info and applications regarding this unit. As availability is subject to change.**

Michael Robinson
847-331-6307
Landstar Realty Group
1611 Montrose ave
Chicago, Il 60613
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/312132
Property Id 312132

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5902081)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2438 W Rosemont Ave NE3 have any available units?
2438 W Rosemont Ave NE3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2438 W Rosemont Ave NE3 have?
Some of 2438 W Rosemont Ave NE3's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2438 W Rosemont Ave NE3 currently offering any rent specials?
2438 W Rosemont Ave NE3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2438 W Rosemont Ave NE3 pet-friendly?
No, 2438 W Rosemont Ave NE3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2438 W Rosemont Ave NE3 offer parking?
No, 2438 W Rosemont Ave NE3 does not offer parking.
Does 2438 W Rosemont Ave NE3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2438 W Rosemont Ave NE3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2438 W Rosemont Ave NE3 have a pool?
No, 2438 W Rosemont Ave NE3 does not have a pool.
Does 2438 W Rosemont Ave NE3 have accessible units?
No, 2438 W Rosemont Ave NE3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2438 W Rosemont Ave NE3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2438 W Rosemont Ave NE3 has units with dishwashers.
