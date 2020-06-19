2433 West Haddon Avenue

Amenities

Stunning 3 unit building in Wicker Park/Ukrainian Village 'All Brick' building. Spacious 2 bed/ 2 bath condo with top of the line finishes and fantastic layout. Featuring jaw dropping custom Gorgeous Kitchen w/ newer SS Appliance ample granite counter space, Island w Breakfast Bar & 42" cherry cabinets w/ soft close drawers. Gracious & Bright 'Open Concept' living space is flooded w natural light & idillic cross breeze through unobstructed windows on all 4 sides + Fireplace & Walk-out Balcony. Master Suite w/ 2nd Private Balcony (Trex Decking), Walk-In Closet & BRAND NEW 'Spa-Like' Bath w/ Dual Vanity Sink & Glass Shower! 2nd Bathroom offers a Steam Shower. High-Efficiency 'front loading' Washer/Dryer. Coffee. Walking Distance to Entertainment, award winning Restaurants, Coffee Shops & World Famous Music Venues, festivals. Steps from Public Transportation (few blocks away from Blue Line). One outdoor parking space included in the price. Steps away from Division Street and UK Village have to offer. A Must See!!