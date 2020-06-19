All apartments in Chicago
2433 West Haddon Avenue
2433 West Haddon Avenue

2433 West Haddon Avenue · (773) 877-0548
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2433 West Haddon Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2E · Avail. now

$2,445

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
hot tub
Stunning 3 unit building in Wicker Park/Ukrainian Village 'All Brick' building. Spacious 2 bed/ 2 bath condo with top of the line finishes and fantastic layout. Featuring jaw dropping custom Gorgeous Kitchen w/ newer SS Appliance ample granite counter space, Island w Breakfast Bar & 42" cherry cabinets w/ soft close drawers. Gracious & Bright 'Open Concept' living space is flooded w natural light & idillic cross breeze through unobstructed windows on all 4 sides + Fireplace & Walk-out Balcony. Master Suite w/ 2nd Private Balcony (Trex Decking), Walk-In Closet & BRAND NEW 'Spa-Like' Bath w/ Dual Vanity Sink & Glass Shower! 2nd Bathroom offers a Steam Shower. High-Efficiency 'front loading' Washer/Dryer. Coffee. Walking Distance to Entertainment, award winning Restaurants, Coffee Shops & World Famous Music Venues, festivals. Steps from Public Transportation (few blocks away from Blue Line). One outdoor parking space included in the price. Steps away from Division Street and UK Village have to offer. A Must See!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2433 West Haddon Avenue have any available units?
2433 West Haddon Avenue has a unit available for $2,445 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2433 West Haddon Avenue have?
Some of 2433 West Haddon Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2433 West Haddon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2433 West Haddon Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2433 West Haddon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2433 West Haddon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2433 West Haddon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2433 West Haddon Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2433 West Haddon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2433 West Haddon Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2433 West Haddon Avenue have a pool?
No, 2433 West Haddon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2433 West Haddon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2433 West Haddon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2433 West Haddon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2433 West Haddon Avenue has units with dishwashers.
