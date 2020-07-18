All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 3 2020 at 1:59 PM

2432 West Warren Boulevard

2432 West Warren Boulevard · (773) 469-1677
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2432 West Warren Boulevard, Chicago, IL 60612
Near West Side

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
coffee bar
air conditioning
Beautiful newly rehabbed, modern luxury, apartments minutes from downtown Chicago now available! Borders near West Fulton and West Loop and University of Illinois Medical District. Borders near West Fulton and West Loop and University of Illinois Medical District. These massive 1,300 SF apartments feature 12 ft. ceilings, 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and gated parking. Master bedroom features master bathroom and 2 separate closets. All new GE appliances including washer/dryer, dishwasher, fridge and microwave. The kitchen features two tone cabinets including a full island and waterfall quartz countertops. It's the perfect combination to keep your family and guests entertained. The apartment has unobstructed views from the large 7ft. windows that have been newly installed. All new energy efficient furnace and A/C units also mean that you'll be able to quickly cool down in the summer and warm up in the winter all the while saving money. Public Transportation buses and train steps away. Metra & Blue Line Train located 7 blocks South at Madison/Western. Bus stop located at the end of the block, Warren/Western. Nearby Grocery/Dining: Pete's Fresh Market just steps away on Madison/Western. Nearby coffee shops include Grand Cafe, Metric Coffee Co. and Passion House Coffee Roasters. Fulton Market 5 minutes East driving. United Center (Home of the Chicago Bulls & Chicago Blackhawks) located 4 minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

