Chicago, IL
2429 West Homer Street
Last updated June 3 2020 at 3:38 PM

2429 West Homer Street

2429 West Homer Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1873271
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2429 West Homer Street, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex down with parking included!
Updated and remodeled! Duplex down with three spacious bedrooms and two bathrooms. Bathrooms are gorgeous with updated tile. Bedrooms downstairs have a second living room/sitting area. Beautiful upgraded kitchen, hardwood floors, central AC, and in unit laundry. Grassy fenced in and secure yard with landscaping. One outdoor parking spot included in rent. STEPS to the Western blue line, Starbucks, The 606, etc. -- wonderful area for commuters and pet owners!! Pets are negotiable on a case by case basis with additional fee.

Amenities:
Outdoor Space, Multi Level, Duplex, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Renovated, Eat In Kitchen, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2429 West Homer Street have any available units?
2429 West Homer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2429 West Homer Street have?
Some of 2429 West Homer Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2429 West Homer Street currently offering any rent specials?
2429 West Homer Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2429 West Homer Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2429 West Homer Street is pet friendly.
Does 2429 West Homer Street offer parking?
Yes, 2429 West Homer Street does offer parking.
Does 2429 West Homer Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2429 West Homer Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2429 West Homer Street have a pool?
No, 2429 West Homer Street does not have a pool.
Does 2429 West Homer Street have accessible units?
No, 2429 West Homer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2429 West Homer Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2429 West Homer Street has units with dishwashers.
