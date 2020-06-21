All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

2425 W Division St 2

2425 West Division Street · (773) 717-0733
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2425 West Division Street, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. Jul 1

$3,875

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 Giant 4bed/5bath loft w/possible work/live option! - Property Id: 291568

This gigantic brand new rehabbed 3 bed/3.5 bath second floor loft located on the boarder or Wicker Park and Humboldt Park. This open layout has a huge combined living and dining space with huge bay windows that allow for lots of sunlight. Granite countertops, white slow close shaker cabinets, SS appliances(stove, microwave, dishwasher), in-unit washer/dryer, central air/heat, exposed brick and wood beams, guest bathroom off kitchen, each bedroom is 200 sq ft of space and can fit king bed, furniture, desk, walk in closets and full bathrooms with tubs in each room. Each room have lots of light with skylights. This would be great for roommates who all want there own space, corporate housing, or the commercial space below this large loft can also be lease as a live work situation.

July 1st move date $3,875 monthly rent
$800 non-refundable move in fee
$250 one time non-refundable pet fee(if you have pet)

Move quickly on this rare opportunity!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291568
Property Id 291568

(RLNE5821496)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2425 W Division St 2 have any available units?
2425 W Division St 2 has a unit available for $3,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2425 W Division St 2 have?
Some of 2425 W Division St 2's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2425 W Division St 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2425 W Division St 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2425 W Division St 2 pet-friendly?
No, 2425 W Division St 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2425 W Division St 2 offer parking?
No, 2425 W Division St 2 does not offer parking.
Does 2425 W Division St 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2425 W Division St 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2425 W Division St 2 have a pool?
No, 2425 W Division St 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2425 W Division St 2 have accessible units?
No, 2425 W Division St 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2425 W Division St 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2425 W Division St 2 has units with dishwashers.
