2425 W Division St 2

Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 Giant 4bed/5bath loft w/possible work/live option! - Property Id: 291568



This gigantic brand new rehabbed 3 bed/3.5 bath second floor loft located on the boarder or Wicker Park and Humboldt Park. This open layout has a huge combined living and dining space with huge bay windows that allow for lots of sunlight. Granite countertops, white slow close shaker cabinets, SS appliances(stove, microwave, dishwasher), in-unit washer/dryer, central air/heat, exposed brick and wood beams, guest bathroom off kitchen, each bedroom is 200 sq ft of space and can fit king bed, furniture, desk, walk in closets and full bathrooms with tubs in each room. Each room have lots of light with skylights. This would be great for roommates who all want there own space, corporate housing, or the commercial space below this large loft can also be lease as a live work situation.



July 1st move date $3,875 monthly rent

$800 non-refundable move in fee

$250 one time non-refundable pet fee(if you have pet)



Move quickly on this rare opportunity!

