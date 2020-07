Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access online portal

Beautiful Large Rehabbed 2bd/1ba w/Private Laundry - Property Id: 315719



Freshly rehabbed 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom apartment in Belmont Gardens/ Logan Square. 6-minute walk to Healy Metra Stop.



Apartment offers:



-Modern Kitchen

-Stainless Steel Kitchen including New Appliances

-New Bathroom w/New Vanity & Fixtures

-Refinished Hardwood Floors Throughout

-Private Washer/Dryer in Basement

-Central Heating and Air Conditioning

-Lots of Natural Light

-Spacious Living Room

-High Ceilings

-New Windows

Included in Rent: Water Trash & Maintenance



Tech Fee includes 200mbps Internet, Amazon Key Delivery and Online Portal Access



No Security Deposit!

Administrative Fee/s and Technology Fee apply.

Cats OK with pet fee.



*Photos may be of a similar unit.



Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!



Silver Property Group, Ltd.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2425-n-tripp-ave-chicago-il-unit-1/315719

No Dogs Allowed



