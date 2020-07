Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage new construction

MOST ANTICIPATED AND NEARLY COMPLETED NEW CONSTRUCTION AND AS EXLUSIVE AS THIS ONE IS NOW FOR LEASE. PRIME LOCATION AND IN A BEAUTIFUL SMITH PARK. TROPHY PROPERTY WITH AN INCREDIBLE PRESENCE, OPTIMAL USE OF SPACE AND ABUNDANCE OF NATURAL LIGHT. 2.5 CAR GARAGE. UNBEATABLE LOCATION. NEAR TO ALL TRANS, DINING, SCHOOLS AND SHOPPING. IF YOU NEED YOUR WORLD TO SPIN A LITTLE SLOWER, THIS IS THE PLACE. IT'S RESTORATIVE HERE. ACT NOW!