All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2410 W Winnemac Ave 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2410 W Winnemac Ave 1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

2410 W Winnemac Ave 1

2410 West Winnemac Avenue · (773) 491-1713
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lincoln Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2410 West Winnemac Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
hot tub
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Recent Rehab! 2BD/1BA Unit in Lincoln Square! - Property Id: 295696

Recent Rehab! 2BD/1BA Unit in Lincoln Square! W/D In-Unit, Central Heat/Air, Modern Kitchen, Hardwood Floors

This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit has been recently rehabbed. It is located in the Heart of Lincoln Square. This unit has many modern features including:

-Washer/Dryer In-Unit
-Central Heat / Air Conditioning
-Granite Countertops
-Stainless Steel Appliances incl. Dishwasher
-Dark Wood Cabinets
-Spa Tiled Bathroom
-Huge Bedrooms w/ Organized Closets
-Hardwood Floors Throughout
-Large Living Spaces

7'x15' back porch and private grass area for building tenants only

Off street parking available for additional monthly rate

$70 Application Fee (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.

Call, E-Mail or Text Jason ANYTIME at 773.491.1713 for more information or to set up a showing
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295696
Property Id 295696

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5838408)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2410 W Winnemac Ave 1 have any available units?
2410 W Winnemac Ave 1 has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2410 W Winnemac Ave 1 have?
Some of 2410 W Winnemac Ave 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2410 W Winnemac Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2410 W Winnemac Ave 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2410 W Winnemac Ave 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2410 W Winnemac Ave 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2410 W Winnemac Ave 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2410 W Winnemac Ave 1 does offer parking.
Does 2410 W Winnemac Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2410 W Winnemac Ave 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2410 W Winnemac Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 2410 W Winnemac Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2410 W Winnemac Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 2410 W Winnemac Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2410 W Winnemac Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2410 W Winnemac Ave 1 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2410 W Winnemac Ave 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hubbard Place
360 W Hubbard St
Chicago, IL 60654
Medical District Apartments
901 S Ashland Ave
Chicago, IL 60607
3521 N Wilton
3521 North Wilton Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
L Logan Square
2211 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60647
The Lofts at River East
445 E Illinois St
Chicago, IL 60611
1001 South State
1001 S State St
Chicago, IL 60605
2801 W Logan Blvd
2801 W Logan Blvd
Chicago, IL 60647
622 W. Roscoe Apt.
622 West Roscoe Street
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity