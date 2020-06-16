2410 W Winnemac Ave 1

Amenities

Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Recent Rehab! 2BD/1BA Unit in Lincoln Square! - Property Id: 295696



Recent Rehab! 2BD/1BA Unit in Lincoln Square! W/D In-Unit, Central Heat/Air, Modern Kitchen, Hardwood Floors



This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit has been recently rehabbed. It is located in the Heart of Lincoln Square. This unit has many modern features including:



-Washer/Dryer In-Unit

-Central Heat / Air Conditioning

-Granite Countertops

-Stainless Steel Appliances incl. Dishwasher

-Dark Wood Cabinets

-Spa Tiled Bathroom

-Huge Bedrooms w/ Organized Closets

-Hardwood Floors Throughout

-Large Living Spaces



7'x15' back porch and private grass area for building tenants only



Off street parking available for additional monthly rate



No Security Deposit!

Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.



No Dogs Allowed



