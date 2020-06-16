2410 W Winnemac Ave 1

Amenities
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Recent Rehab! 2BD/1BA Unit in Lincoln Square! - Property Id: 295696
Recent Rehab! 2BD/1BA Unit in Lincoln Square! W/D In-Unit, Central Heat/Air, Modern Kitchen, Hardwood Floors
This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit has been recently rehabbed. It is located in the Heart of Lincoln Square. This unit has many modern features including:
-Washer/Dryer In-Unit
-Central Heat / Air Conditioning
-Granite Countertops
-Stainless Steel Appliances incl. Dishwasher
-Dark Wood Cabinets
-Spa Tiled Bathroom
-Huge Bedrooms w/ Organized Closets
-Hardwood Floors Throughout
-Large Living Spaces
7'x15' back porch and private grass area for building tenants only
Off street parking available for additional monthly rate
$70 Application Fee (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.
Call, E-Mail or Text Jason ANYTIME at 773.491.1713 for more information or to set up a showing
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295696
No Dogs Allowed
