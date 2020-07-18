All apartments in Chicago
2410 North Kilbourn Avenue

Location

2410 North Kilbourn Avenue, Chicago, IL 60639
Hermosa

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,295

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 753 sqft

Amenities

A True Gem In Hermosa! Ideal two bedroom, one bathroom in Hermosa courtyard building features newer kitchen, large combination living and dining rooms, ceiling fans, plush carpeting, rehabbed bathroom, large bedrooms, great closet space, laundry room in building, and pets are welcome! Close to Healy Metra stop! Won't Last Long! Water, sewage and trash are included in rent. Cats and Dogs up to are allowed with a $25 pet rent (limit 2, no pitbulls). $50 application fee. $250 move-in fee/person, no security deposit. CHA/Section 8 accepted, no evictions or collections.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2410 North Kilbourn Avenue have any available units?
2410 North Kilbourn Avenue has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2410 North Kilbourn Avenue have?
Some of 2410 North Kilbourn Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2410 North Kilbourn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2410 North Kilbourn Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2410 North Kilbourn Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2410 North Kilbourn Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2410 North Kilbourn Avenue offer parking?
No, 2410 North Kilbourn Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2410 North Kilbourn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2410 North Kilbourn Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2410 North Kilbourn Avenue have a pool?
No, 2410 North Kilbourn Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2410 North Kilbourn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2410 North Kilbourn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2410 North Kilbourn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2410 North Kilbourn Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
