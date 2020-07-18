2410 North Kilbourn Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan courtyard carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 courtyard on-site laundry

A True Gem In Hermosa! Ideal two bedroom, one bathroom in Hermosa courtyard building features newer kitchen, large combination living and dining rooms, ceiling fans, plush carpeting, rehabbed bathroom, large bedrooms, great closet space, laundry room in building, and pets are welcome! Close to Healy Metra stop! Won't Last Long! Water, sewage and trash are included in rent. Cats and Dogs up to are allowed with a $25 pet rent (limit 2, no pitbulls). $50 application fee. $250 move-in fee/person, no security deposit. CHA/Section 8 accepted, no evictions or collections.