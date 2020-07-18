236 S Racine Ave

Amenities

West Loop new construction luxury penthouse in boutique condo building available 8/1/2020. 2 bed + 2 bath + den (as 3rd bed or office). 2 north side facing balconies (60 sf each) with a 500 sf private rooftop terrace with striking city views. Rooftop terrace includes connections to water, gas, and electric. Top of the line finishes include Viking kitchen appliances including a wine cooler, custom cabinets, quartz countertop with waterfall edge. Grohe and Toto bathroom fixtures throughout. Heated master bathroom floor. Hardwood floors throughout with custom moldings. Custom closets and large Whirlpool washer and dry in unit. Pre-wired with DXM Integrated Solutions tech package. Indoor parking available for additional $200/month, personal storage locker included.