Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:03 AM

236 S Racine Ave

236 S Racine Ave · (312) 995-3138
Location

236 S Racine Ave, Chicago, IL 60607
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 603 · Avail. Aug 1

$4,099

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1454 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
new construction
West Loop new construction luxury penthouse in boutique condo building available 8/1/2020. 2 bed + 2 bath + den (as 3rd bed or office). 2 north side facing balconies (60 sf each) with a 500 sf private rooftop terrace with striking city views. Rooftop terrace includes connections to water, gas, and electric. Top of the line finishes include Viking kitchen appliances including a wine cooler, custom cabinets, quartz countertop with waterfall edge. Grohe and Toto bathroom fixtures throughout. Heated master bathroom floor. Hardwood floors throughout with custom moldings. Custom closets and large Whirlpool washer and dry in unit. Pre-wired with DXM Integrated Solutions tech package. Indoor parking available for additional $200/month, personal storage locker included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 236 S Racine Ave have any available units?
236 S Racine Ave has a unit available for $4,099 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 236 S Racine Ave have?
Some of 236 S Racine Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 236 S Racine Ave currently offering any rent specials?
236 S Racine Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 236 S Racine Ave pet-friendly?
No, 236 S Racine Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 236 S Racine Ave offer parking?
Yes, 236 S Racine Ave offers parking.
Does 236 S Racine Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 236 S Racine Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 236 S Racine Ave have a pool?
Yes, 236 S Racine Ave has a pool.
Does 236 S Racine Ave have accessible units?
No, 236 S Racine Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 236 S Racine Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 236 S Racine Ave has units with dishwashers.
