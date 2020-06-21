2357 West chase Avenue

Amenities

Gorgeous West Rogers Park 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Available NOW! Brand new everything here... Hardwood floors, stunning fixtures, spacious lay out with separate dining room. Plenty of natural light throughout, new kitchen appliances include dishwasher, oven, microwave and refrigerator. Elegant tile back splash, plenty of cabinet space, contemporary pull down kitchen faucet with double sink. Living room features large bay windows and original casement windows for a vintage aesthetic. Great location, block from Roger's Park, retail stores and award winning schools. Uncovered parking available for $100mo. Unit is vacant and clean, ready for in person showings. Free laundry in basement.