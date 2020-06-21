All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 29 2020 at 10:31 AM

2357 West chase Avenue

2357 West Chase Avenue · (800) 795-1010
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2357 West Chase Avenue, Chicago, IL 60645
West Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Gorgeous West Rogers Park 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Available NOW! Brand new everything here... Hardwood floors, stunning fixtures, spacious lay out with separate dining room. Plenty of natural light throughout, new kitchen appliances include dishwasher, oven, microwave and refrigerator. Elegant tile back splash, plenty of cabinet space, contemporary pull down kitchen faucet with double sink. Living room features large bay windows and original casement windows for a vintage aesthetic. Great location, block from Roger's Park, retail stores and award winning schools. Uncovered parking available for $100mo. Unit is vacant and clean, ready for in person showings. Free laundry in basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2357 West chase Avenue have any available units?
2357 West chase Avenue has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2357 West chase Avenue have?
Some of 2357 West chase Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2357 West chase Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2357 West chase Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2357 West chase Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2357 West chase Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2357 West chase Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2357 West chase Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2357 West chase Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2357 West chase Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2357 West chase Avenue have a pool?
No, 2357 West chase Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2357 West chase Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2357 West chase Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2357 West chase Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2357 West chase Avenue has units with dishwashers.
