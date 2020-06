Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking dogs allowed

This quiet top floor unit is located on Augusta near Western. It is a very bright space that has been upgraded with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and in-unit washer/dryer combo. It's in great shape with newer hardwood flooring installed throughout. This lovely 6 unit building has 3 shared outdoor parking spots, which are on a first come first serve basis. 1 month security deposit required. Available 7/1. Additional Parking is available across the street in the school parking lot. Permits can be requested by the school. Great location near many neighborhood amenities - Close to Bucktown, Wicker Park & downtown. Easy access to express-ways & CTA!



Contact us to schedule a showing.