Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully Rehabbed 1B/1B in UK Village (2342 W Augusta) Available July 1 ***Virtual Tour Available*** Unit Features: *Huge Living Space *Large Bedroom *In Unit Laundry *Large Nook (Perfect for an Office Space or Storage) *Central Heat and Air *Buzzer System *New Windows Throughout *Stainless Steel Appliances *Large Kitchen *Granite Counter-Tops *Shaker-style Cabinets * Hardwood Flooring *Updated Bath w/ Glass Shower and Large Vanity *Large Deck *Short Distance from Western Ave. Bus *Walking Distance to popular Dining and Entertainment! *Professionally Managed Building *No Security Deposit Required, Small Move-in Fee Only! *Pet Friendly, No Restrictions Call or text Roxanne for showings (630) 338-7917



Terms: One year lease