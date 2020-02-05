Amenities

2326 W. Giddings St.,Unit #305 Available 07/01/20 2 BED / 2 BATH CONDO FOR RENT IN LINCOLN SQUARE WITH PARKING INCLUDED IN RENT - Picture Perfect unit set in the tree tops that rise above the cobblestone Giddings Plaza in the historic shopping district of Lincoln Square. Rarely available, perfect condition spacious, 5 Room, 2 bedroom/2 full bath rental with bonus balcony, private storage room, in-unit laundry, bike rack and heated garage space included in rent. Beautiful bamboo floors, Berber carpeted bedrooms, classy and spacious chefs kitchen with center granite island, master bath with whirlpool tub and separate shower. Huge walk-in closet. Brown line CTA train access 1/2 block away. Lincoln Square Athletic Club at the corner. Gene's Sausage Shop, Selmarie, The Chicago Brauhause, Chopping Block and so much more just outside your door. See the fountain spray and the live music play from your private balcony. Professionally managed and ready for you to just say "I'll take it!"



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4360116)