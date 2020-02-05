All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 12 2020 at 9:33 AM

2326 W. Giddings St.,Unit #305

2326 West Giddings Street · (773) 583-0800 ext. 11
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2326 West Giddings Street, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2326 W. Giddings St.,Unit #305 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1360 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
2326 W. Giddings St.,Unit #305 Available 07/01/20 2 BED / 2 BATH CONDO FOR RENT IN LINCOLN SQUARE WITH PARKING INCLUDED IN RENT - Picture Perfect unit set in the tree tops that rise above the cobblestone Giddings Plaza in the historic shopping district of Lincoln Square. Rarely available, perfect condition spacious, 5 Room, 2 bedroom/2 full bath rental with bonus balcony, private storage room, in-unit laundry, bike rack and heated garage space included in rent. Beautiful bamboo floors, Berber carpeted bedrooms, classy and spacious chefs kitchen with center granite island, master bath with whirlpool tub and separate shower. Huge walk-in closet. Brown line CTA train access 1/2 block away. Lincoln Square Athletic Club at the corner. Gene's Sausage Shop, Selmarie, The Chicago Brauhause, Chopping Block and so much more just outside your door. See the fountain spray and the live music play from your private balcony. Professionally managed and ready for you to just say "I'll take it!"

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4360116)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2326 W. Giddings St.,Unit #305 have any available units?
2326 W. Giddings St.,Unit #305 has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2326 W. Giddings St.,Unit #305 have?
Some of 2326 W. Giddings St.,Unit #305's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2326 W. Giddings St.,Unit #305 currently offering any rent specials?
2326 W. Giddings St.,Unit #305 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2326 W. Giddings St.,Unit #305 pet-friendly?
No, 2326 W. Giddings St.,Unit #305 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2326 W. Giddings St.,Unit #305 offer parking?
Yes, 2326 W. Giddings St.,Unit #305 does offer parking.
Does 2326 W. Giddings St.,Unit #305 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2326 W. Giddings St.,Unit #305 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2326 W. Giddings St.,Unit #305 have a pool?
Yes, 2326 W. Giddings St.,Unit #305 has a pool.
Does 2326 W. Giddings St.,Unit #305 have accessible units?
No, 2326 W. Giddings St.,Unit #305 does not have accessible units.
Does 2326 W. Giddings St.,Unit #305 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2326 W. Giddings St.,Unit #305 does not have units with dishwashers.
