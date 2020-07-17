2323 N Greenview Ave 1

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly new construction parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking new construction dogs allowed

Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 2323 N GREENVIEW, #1 - Property Id: 308988



Beautiful 4 Bed / 3 Bath New Construction in Lincoln Park - Parking Incl!

Must See New Construction 4 Bed, 3 Bath! Tons of living space, modern kitchen & bath. Laundry in-unit. Parking included. Central a/c. Great location close to restaurants, shopping, nightlife and more. - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty. *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.



Amenities:

New Construction, Duplex, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Laundry In Unit

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2323-n-greenview-ave-chicago-il-unit-1/308988

Property Id 308988



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5964371)