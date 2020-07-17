All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

2323 N Greenview Ave 1

2323 North Greenview Avenue · (872) 704-0744
Location

2323 North Greenview Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. Aug 1

$4,200

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
new construction
dogs allowed
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 2323 N GREENVIEW, #1 - Property Id: 308988

Beautiful 4 Bed / 3 Bath New Construction in Lincoln Park - Parking Incl!
Must See New Construction 4 Bed, 3 Bath! Tons of living space, modern kitchen & bath. Laundry in-unit. Parking included. Central a/c. Great location close to restaurants, shopping, nightlife and more. - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty. *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.

Amenities:
New Construction, Duplex, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Laundry In Unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2323-n-greenview-ave-chicago-il-unit-1/308988
Property Id 308988

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5964371)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

