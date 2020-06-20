2323 Hamlin

Amenities

Request VIDEO TOUR link - Gorgeous 2 bed, 1 bath unit in stately, red brick 3 flat on beautiful tree-lined street in Logan Square. Oversized, wide lot allows for huge units w/ 2 beds/1 bath, separate living and dining spaces w/ built-ins. Original woodwork throughout. Refinished hardwood floors, newer kitchen w/ tons of cabinet space, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Central A/C and heat. Newer stone/tile bathroom. Fenced yard with deck for entertaining and grilling. Basement has tons of storage and coin laundry. Pet-friendly ! Garage parking is also available for $100 per month. null



Terms: One year lease