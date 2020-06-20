All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 28 2020 at 8:25 PM

2323 Hamlin

2323 N Hamlin Ave · (773) 280-7769
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2323 N Hamlin Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Request VIDEO TOUR link - Gorgeous 2 bed, 1 bath unit in stately, red brick 3 flat on beautiful tree-lined street in Logan Square. Oversized, wide lot allows for huge units w/ 2 beds/1 bath, separate living and dining spaces w/ built-ins. Original woodwork throughout. Refinished hardwood floors, newer kitchen w/ tons of cabinet space, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Central A/C and heat. Newer stone/tile bathroom. Fenced yard with deck for entertaining and grilling. Basement has tons of storage and coin laundry. Pet-friendly ! Garage parking is also available for $100 per month. null

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2323 Hamlin have any available units?
2323 Hamlin doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2323 Hamlin have?
Some of 2323 Hamlin's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2323 Hamlin currently offering any rent specials?
2323 Hamlin isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2323 Hamlin pet-friendly?
Yes, 2323 Hamlin is pet friendly.
Does 2323 Hamlin offer parking?
Yes, 2323 Hamlin does offer parking.
Does 2323 Hamlin have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2323 Hamlin does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2323 Hamlin have a pool?
No, 2323 Hamlin does not have a pool.
Does 2323 Hamlin have accessible units?
No, 2323 Hamlin does not have accessible units.
Does 2323 Hamlin have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2323 Hamlin has units with dishwashers.
