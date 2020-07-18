2322 West Bloomingdale Avenue

Amenities

Available from Aug 1st with your private garage



Huge 2 Bed and 2 Bath Modern Upgraded Loft Unit, overlooking Wonderful Bloomingdale 606 Trail !!!

http://www.the606.org/

You are directly working with owner- no agent hassles!



Unit Features:

* HWD Floors

* New Kitchen with Stainless steel appliances, Granite Island

* Fireplace in LR

* Private Patio with amazing views

* Garage Parking Included

* Spacious bed rooms (Master bed can fit king + queen bed together THAT BIG)

* Lots of Closet Space + Walkin Closest

* Washer Dryer in Unit

* Duplex with spiral staircase

* Big Windows with high ceilings. Lots of natural sun light

* Lovely neighbors



Rent includes indoor garage parking Remote control will be provided. Attached garage- access from the building. Covered parking.



Email with questions, for more pics or to schedule showing. Call or Text is fine too.



Pets Ok. Cat & Dogs allowed.



Info about the area:

* Get access to hustling bustling neighborhood of Bucktown/Wicker Park.

* Restaurants, Grocery All close by.

* Western Blue Line El is walking distance. 15 mins to downtown/ loop.

* Fitness Center/ Gym in building.



Email, Call, Text with questions, for more pics or to schedule showing.



