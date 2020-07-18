All apartments in Chicago
2322 West Bloomingdale Avenue
Last updated July 4 2020 at 7:06 AM

2322 West Bloomingdale Avenue

2322 West Bloomingdale Avenue · (312) 952-2475
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2322 West Bloomingdale Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit d · Avail. Aug 1

$2,795

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
elevator
gym
parking
garage
Available from Aug 1st with your private garage

Huge 2 Bed and 2 Bath Modern Upgraded Loft Unit, overlooking Wonderful Bloomingdale 606 Trail !!!
http://www.the606.org/
You are directly working with owner- no agent hassles!

Unit Features:
* HWD Floors
* New Kitchen with Stainless steel appliances, Granite Island
* Fireplace in LR
* Private Patio with amazing views
* Garage Parking Included
* Spacious bed rooms (Master bed can fit king + queen bed together THAT BIG)
* Lots of Closet Space + Walkin Closest
* Washer Dryer in Unit
* Duplex with spiral staircase
* Big Windows with high ceilings. Lots of natural sun light
* Lovely neighbors

Rent includes indoor garage parking Remote control will be provided. Attached garage- access from the building. Covered parking.

Email with questions, for more pics or to schedule showing. Call or Text is fine too.

Pets Ok. Cat & Dogs allowed.

Info about the area:
* Get access to hustling bustling neighborhood of Bucktown/Wicker Park.
* Restaurants, Grocery All close by.
* Western Blue Line El is walking distance. 15 mins to downtown/ loop.
* Fitness Center/ Gym in building.

Email, Call, Text with questions, for more pics or to schedule showing.

Key words - Bucktown, wicker park, restaurant, students, Furnished, Blue line train western stop station El, parking, hospital, walking, gym, view, flexible, bloomingdale, park, downtown, loop, fitness center, elevator, handicap accessible, buck town, ukranian village, old town

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2322 West Bloomingdale Avenue have any available units?
2322 West Bloomingdale Avenue has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2322 West Bloomingdale Avenue have?
Some of 2322 West Bloomingdale Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2322 West Bloomingdale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2322 West Bloomingdale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2322 West Bloomingdale Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2322 West Bloomingdale Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2322 West Bloomingdale Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2322 West Bloomingdale Avenue offers parking.
Does 2322 West Bloomingdale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2322 West Bloomingdale Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2322 West Bloomingdale Avenue have a pool?
No, 2322 West Bloomingdale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2322 West Bloomingdale Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 2322 West Bloomingdale Avenue has accessible units.
Does 2322 West Bloomingdale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2322 West Bloomingdale Avenue has units with dishwashers.
