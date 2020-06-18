All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2312 W Mclean.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2312 W Mclean
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:46 PM

2312 W Mclean

2312 W McLean Ave · (308) 672-8558
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Logan Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2312 W McLean Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
Description:
2 bed 2 bath condo w/ ss appliances, dishwasher, in-unit w/d, central heat/ac & more!
Beautiful 2 bed 2 full bath condo available for rent 1/14. Hardwood floors throughout, spacious bedrooms, open concept, eat-in kitchen with large breakfast bar, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, central heat/ac, washer/dryer in unit, adorable balcony (perfect for morning coffee!), TONS of gorgeous natural light, & more! Walking distance to Holstein Park and Pool, 3 blocks from The 606 and very close to several other playgrounds. Less than a half mile to the Blue Line. Small dogs ok with additional fee/deposit. Call today for a showing! 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2312 W Mclean have any available units?
2312 W Mclean doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2312 W Mclean have?
Some of 2312 W Mclean's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2312 W Mclean currently offering any rent specials?
2312 W Mclean isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2312 W Mclean pet-friendly?
Yes, 2312 W Mclean is pet friendly.
Does 2312 W Mclean offer parking?
No, 2312 W Mclean does not offer parking.
Does 2312 W Mclean have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2312 W Mclean offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2312 W Mclean have a pool?
Yes, 2312 W Mclean has a pool.
Does 2312 W Mclean have accessible units?
No, 2312 W Mclean does not have accessible units.
Does 2312 W Mclean have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2312 W Mclean has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2312 W Mclean?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

617 West Melrose St. Apt.
617 West Melrose Street
Chicago, IL 60657
4844 N. Rockwell Apt.
4844 North Rockwell Street
Chicago, IL 60625
Twin Towers
1649 E 50th St
Chicago, IL 60615
Parc Huron
469 W Huron St
Chicago, IL 60654
5535 S Kimbark
5535 S Kimbark Ave
Chicago, IL 60637
Luxe on Madison
1222 W Madison St
Chicago, IL 60607
Noca Blu
2340 N California Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
Burnham Pointe
730 S Clark St
Chicago, IL 60605

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity