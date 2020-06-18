2312 W Mclean

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly playground pool

2 bed 2 bath condo w/ ss appliances, dishwasher, in-unit w/d, central heat/ac & more!

Beautiful 2 bed 2 full bath condo available for rent 1/14. Hardwood floors throughout, spacious bedrooms, open concept, eat-in kitchen with large breakfast bar, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, central heat/ac, washer/dryer in unit, adorable balcony (perfect for morning coffee!), TONS of gorgeous natural light, & more! Walking distance to Holstein Park and Pool, 3 blocks from The 606 and very close to several other playgrounds. Less than a half mile to the Blue Line. Small dogs ok with additional fee/deposit. Call today for a showing!