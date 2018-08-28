2309 West Rice St.

Amenities

Be the FIRST to live in this *Newly Gut Rehabbed* Building in UK VILLAGE (2309 W. RICE) Multiple 2B/1B Units Available Between $2150-2250 *Available NOW* Features: Brand New Stainless Kitchen Appliances New Quartz Countertops New Laundry in Unit Central Heat/AC Hardwood Floors Throughout Gut Rehabbed Bathroom w/ Glass Shower Spacious Living Room High Ceilings Recessed Lighting Excellent Natural Light Throughout Large Bedrooms (accommodates queen beds plus furniture) Great Closet Space Throughout Patio Door Bird Intercom System (cellphone video system) Additional Storage Space in Building Outdoor Parking Spot available for additional cost Easy Street Parking in the Area Neighborhood: Located on a quiet, tree lined street 4 blocks away from Mariano's, Trendy Restaurants, Coffee shops on Chicago Ave! Short walk to Wicker Park Shopping, Bars, Restaurants on Division Street Steps from Chicago Ave. Bus Professionally Managed Building Pet Friendly, No Restrictions No Security Deposit Required Please call/text Roxanne for showings 630-338-7917



Terms: One year lease