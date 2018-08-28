All apartments in Chicago
2309 West Rice St.

2309 W Rice St · (630) 338-7917
Location

2309 W Rice St, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
Be the FIRST to live in this *Newly Gut Rehabbed* Building in UK VILLAGE (2309 W. RICE) Multiple 2B/1B Units Available Between $2150-2250 *Available NOW* Features: Brand New Stainless Kitchen Appliances New Quartz Countertops New Laundry in Unit Central Heat/AC Hardwood Floors Throughout Gut Rehabbed Bathroom w/ Glass Shower Spacious Living Room High Ceilings Recessed Lighting Excellent Natural Light Throughout Large Bedrooms (accommodates queen beds plus furniture) Great Closet Space Throughout Patio Door Bird Intercom System (cellphone video system) Additional Storage Space in Building Outdoor Parking Spot available for additional cost Easy Street Parking in the Area Neighborhood: Located on a quiet, tree lined street 4 blocks away from Mariano's, Trendy Restaurants, Coffee shops on Chicago Ave! Short walk to Wicker Park Shopping, Bars, Restaurants on Division Street Steps from Chicago Ave. Bus Professionally Managed Building Pet Friendly, No Restrictions No Security Deposit Required Please call/text Roxanne for showings 630-338-7917

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2309 West Rice St. have any available units?
2309 West Rice St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2309 West Rice St. have?
Some of 2309 West Rice St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2309 West Rice St. currently offering any rent specials?
2309 West Rice St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2309 West Rice St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2309 West Rice St. is pet friendly.
Does 2309 West Rice St. offer parking?
Yes, 2309 West Rice St. does offer parking.
Does 2309 West Rice St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2309 West Rice St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2309 West Rice St. have a pool?
No, 2309 West Rice St. does not have a pool.
Does 2309 West Rice St. have accessible units?
No, 2309 West Rice St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2309 West Rice St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2309 West Rice St. has units with dishwashers.
