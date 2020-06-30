All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 25 2020 at 4:26 AM

2303 S Michigan #212

2303 South Michigan Avenue · (312) 282-3336
Location

2303 South Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60616
Near South Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1389 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Soaring 14' timber ceilings in historic South Loop Motor Row loft with exterior space included! 2 br plus den, 2 baths in a spacious 1,389 sf open layout condo with extra-large windows, exposed brick and hardwood floors throughout. Available August. Unit features include exposed brick, newer kitchen with stainless appliances and granite, breakfast bar island, gas fireplace, etc. Central heat and air. Storage space included and building features a roof deck with wonderful views. 92 Walk Score with unlimited entertainment options nearby including Grant Park, Lake Michigan, Art Institute, Field Museum, Chinatown, etc. Blocks to Starbucks, Burnham Park, Mariano's grocery, etc. Less than 4 blocks to the CTA Cermak Green and Red line trains. Small dog (restrictions) or cat considered with extra fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2303 S Michigan #212 have any available units?
2303 S Michigan #212 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2303 S Michigan #212 have?
Some of 2303 S Michigan #212's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2303 S Michigan #212 currently offering any rent specials?
2303 S Michigan #212 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2303 S Michigan #212 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2303 S Michigan #212 is pet friendly.
Does 2303 S Michigan #212 offer parking?
No, 2303 S Michigan #212 does not offer parking.
Does 2303 S Michigan #212 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2303 S Michigan #212 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2303 S Michigan #212 have a pool?
No, 2303 S Michigan #212 does not have a pool.
Does 2303 S Michigan #212 have accessible units?
No, 2303 S Michigan #212 does not have accessible units.
Does 2303 S Michigan #212 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2303 S Michigan #212 has units with dishwashers.
