2303 S Michigan #212

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Soaring 14' timber ceilings in historic South Loop Motor Row loft with exterior space included! 2 br plus den, 2 baths in a spacious 1,389 sf open layout condo with extra-large windows, exposed brick and hardwood floors throughout. Available August. Unit features include exposed brick, newer kitchen with stainless appliances and granite, breakfast bar island, gas fireplace, etc. Central heat and air. Storage space included and building features a roof deck with wonderful views. 92 Walk Score with unlimited entertainment options nearby including Grant Park, Lake Michigan, Art Institute, Field Museum, Chinatown, etc. Blocks to Starbucks, Burnham Park, Mariano's grocery, etc. Less than 4 blocks to the CTA Cermak Green and Red line trains. Small dog (restrictions) or cat considered with extra fee.