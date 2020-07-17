2251 W Argyle St 3

Amenities

pet friendly some paid utils range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 1 bed in Ravenswood w/ heat included - Property Id: 323104



This apartment is well located in Lincoln Square, near the brown line, Ravenswood Metra, and all the neighborhood has to offer. The apartment has heat and water included in the rent, making this an affordable apartment in the neighborhood! Cats are OK, and laundry is in the building

-EMAIL OR TEXT INQUIRIES ONLY-

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2251-w-argyle-st-chicago-il-unit-3/323104

Property Id 323104



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5969570)