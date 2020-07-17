All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2251 W Argyle St 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2251 W Argyle St 3
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

2251 W Argyle St 3

2251 W Argyle St · (262) 864-3505
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2251 W Argyle St, Chicago, IL 60618
Albany Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 1 bed in Ravenswood w/ heat included - Property Id: 323104

This apartment is well located in Lincoln Square, near the brown line, Ravenswood Metra, and all the neighborhood has to offer. The apartment has heat and water included in the rent, making this an affordable apartment in the neighborhood! Cats are OK, and laundry is in the building
-EMAIL OR TEXT INQUIRIES ONLY-
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2251-w-argyle-st-chicago-il-unit-3/323104
Property Id 323104

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5969570)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2251 W Argyle St 3 have any available units?
2251 W Argyle St 3 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2251 W Argyle St 3 have?
Some of 2251 W Argyle St 3's amenities include pet friendly, some paid utils, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2251 W Argyle St 3 currently offering any rent specials?
2251 W Argyle St 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2251 W Argyle St 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2251 W Argyle St 3 is pet friendly.
Does 2251 W Argyle St 3 offer parking?
No, 2251 W Argyle St 3 does not offer parking.
Does 2251 W Argyle St 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2251 W Argyle St 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2251 W Argyle St 3 have a pool?
No, 2251 W Argyle St 3 does not have a pool.
Does 2251 W Argyle St 3 have accessible units?
No, 2251 W Argyle St 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2251 W Argyle St 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2251 W Argyle St 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2251 W Argyle St 3?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Alta Roosevelt
801 S Financial Pl
Chicago, IL 60605
1801 N Dayton
1801 North Dayton Street
Chicago, IL 60614
777 South State
2 E 8th St
Chicago, IL 60605
NEXT
347 W Chestnut St
Chicago, IL 60610
Reside at 849
849 W Buena Ave
Chicago, IL 60613
The Pavilion
5441 N East River Rd
Chicago, IL 60656
5410-18 S Ridgewood Ct
5418 South Ridgewood Court
Chicago, IL 60637
1333 S Wabash Ave
1333 S Wabash Ave
Chicago, IL 60654

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChicago 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Apartments
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity