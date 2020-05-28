All apartments in Chicago
2249 West Adams Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:54 PM

2249 West Adams Street

2249 West Adams Street · No Longer Available
Location

2249 West Adams Street, Chicago, IL 60612
Near West Side

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Well-maintained, professionally-managed, 2BR, 2BA condo for rent in highly sought after West Loop! This sun-drenched, top-floor unit offers endless hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, high ceilings, open concept, in-unit washer and dryer, central heat & AC along with a shared balcony area and lawn. Located in a quiet neighborhood, 2-3 blocks from a Fresh Grocery Market, Walgreens, and numerous restaurants. Walk to games and concerts at the United Center! Great public transportation options: Bus 126 (Jackson), Bus 20 (Madison), and the Blue Line (Western). Bike lanes to loop. Easy on/off I-294. Near Little Italy, Medical District, and University Village. Ample street parking available (off-street parking not available). 6 minute drive to Costco. What's not to love?! Cats are welcome with a monthly pet fee.

Amenities:
Outdoor Space, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Renovated, Granite Kitchen, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

