Last updated November 17 2019 at 2:58 AM

2248 IRVING PARK

2248 West Irving Park Road · (805) 901-2656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2248 West Irving Park Road, Chicago, IL 60618
North Center

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
tennis court
North Center Penthouse Two Bed + Den, Two Bath, In-Unit Laundry and Parking Included!
Newer penthouse unit in Chicago's highly desirable North Center neighborhood. Short walk to groceries, shopping, dining and great nightlife. Enjoy some the city's best parks with tennis, basketball, jogging or relax and unwind with movies in the park! Unit features outdoor space, two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a 3rd bedroom recently converted into a den. Dishwasher, in-unit laundry and parking included. Available September 6th. Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2248 IRVING PARK have any available units?
2248 IRVING PARK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2248 IRVING PARK have?
Some of 2248 IRVING PARK's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2248 IRVING PARK currently offering any rent specials?
2248 IRVING PARK isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2248 IRVING PARK pet-friendly?
No, 2248 IRVING PARK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2248 IRVING PARK offer parking?
Yes, 2248 IRVING PARK does offer parking.
Does 2248 IRVING PARK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2248 IRVING PARK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2248 IRVING PARK have a pool?
No, 2248 IRVING PARK does not have a pool.
Does 2248 IRVING PARK have accessible units?
No, 2248 IRVING PARK does not have accessible units.
Does 2248 IRVING PARK have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2248 IRVING PARK has units with dishwashers.
