2248 IRVING PARK

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking basketball court tennis court

North Center Penthouse Two Bed + Den, Two Bath, In-Unit Laundry and Parking Included!

Newer penthouse unit in Chicago's highly desirable North Center neighborhood. Short walk to groceries, shopping, dining and great nightlife. Enjoy some the city's best parks with tennis, basketball, jogging or relax and unwind with movies in the park! Unit features outdoor space, two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a 3rd bedroom recently converted into a den. Dishwasher, in-unit laundry and parking included. Available September 6th. Sorry, no pets.