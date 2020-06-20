All apartments in Chicago
2245 South Wabash Avenue
Last updated May 19 2020 at 4:00 PM

2245 South Wabash Avenue

2245 South Wabash Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1759510
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2245 South Wabash Avenue, Chicago, IL 60616
Near South Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Be the first to live in these beautiful brand-new updated apartments at the KisselKar Lofts!
This 3 bed 2 bath unit features stainless steel appliances, central AC, laundry in unit, incredible finishes throughout and desirable floor plans. The building includes a 1600 sq ft fitness facility including Echelon bikes, state-of-the-art rooftop deck with outdoor kitchen and grilling stations, and a business center/meeting room. ***photos may be of a similar unit***

Amenities:
Elevator, Health Club, Garage, Roof Deck
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2245 South Wabash Avenue have any available units?
2245 South Wabash Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2245 South Wabash Avenue have?
Some of 2245 South Wabash Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2245 South Wabash Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2245 South Wabash Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2245 South Wabash Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2245 South Wabash Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2245 South Wabash Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2245 South Wabash Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2245 South Wabash Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2245 South Wabash Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2245 South Wabash Avenue have a pool?
No, 2245 South Wabash Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2245 South Wabash Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2245 South Wabash Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2245 South Wabash Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2245 South Wabash Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
