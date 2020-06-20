2245 South Wabash Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center elevator gym parking bbq/grill garage

Be the first to live in these beautiful brand-new updated apartments at the KisselKar Lofts!

This 3 bed 2 bath unit features stainless steel appliances, central AC, laundry in unit, incredible finishes throughout and desirable floor plans. The building includes a 1600 sq ft fitness facility including Echelon bikes, state-of-the-art rooftop deck with outdoor kitchen and grilling stations, and a business center/meeting room. ***photos may be of a similar unit***



