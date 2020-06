Amenities

Great rental apartment on the nicest block in Bowmanville! A 2 bed/1bath apartment with a newly renovated bathroom, hardwood floors and full size washer & dryer. Garage parking spot available for $100/month. Walking distance to all that Lincoln Square & Andersonville have to offer! Available 8/1/20, heat and water included in the monthly rent. Video tour as available. There is a newer stove than the pictures show.