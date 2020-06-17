2235 W Cullerton St. - CH

Amenities

Lives like a Single Family Home! Great for artists, live/work, etc. Free laundry in building and free public parking in back of property! Brand new rehabbed, sunny 3 br, 2 bath, 1,500 sf duplex-down coach house unit on two levels in fantastic Little Village-Plisen location, less than a 4-minute walk to the Pink Line CTA stop. Beautiful new kitchen with stainless appliances (including dishwasher), granite counters, 42” cabinets, refinished hardwood flooring in main living space and new carpet in bedrooms. All new bathrooms with new fixtures. Large living room area on main level plus additional deck off kitchen. 2nd entertainment area on lower level. Central heat. Fantastic location near numerous restaurants and entertainment options (85 Walk Score!), close to Pete's Fresh Market grocery and Harrison Park. Cat or small dog (restrictions apply) considered with additional fee.