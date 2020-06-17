All apartments in Chicago
2235 W Cullerton St. - CH
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:03 AM

2235 W Cullerton St. - CH

2235 West Cullerton Street · (312) 282-3336
Chicago
Location

2235 West Cullerton Street, Chicago, IL 60608
Lower West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,275

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Lives like a Single Family Home! Great for artists, live/work, etc. Free laundry in building and free public parking in back of property! Brand new rehabbed, sunny 3 br, 2 bath, 1,500 sf duplex-down coach house unit on two levels in fantastic Little Village-Plisen location, less than a 4-minute walk to the Pink Line CTA stop. Beautiful new kitchen with stainless appliances (including dishwasher), granite counters, 42” cabinets, refinished hardwood flooring in main living space and new carpet in bedrooms. All new bathrooms with new fixtures. Large living room area on main level plus additional deck off kitchen. 2nd entertainment area on lower level. Central heat. Fantastic location near numerous restaurants and entertainment options (85 Walk Score!), close to Pete's Fresh Market grocery and Harrison Park. Cat or small dog (restrictions apply) considered with additional fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2235 W Cullerton St. - CH have any available units?
2235 W Cullerton St. - CH has a unit available for $2,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2235 W Cullerton St. - CH have?
Some of 2235 W Cullerton St. - CH's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2235 W Cullerton St. - CH currently offering any rent specials?
2235 W Cullerton St. - CH isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2235 W Cullerton St. - CH pet-friendly?
Yes, 2235 W Cullerton St. - CH is pet friendly.
Does 2235 W Cullerton St. - CH offer parking?
Yes, 2235 W Cullerton St. - CH does offer parking.
Does 2235 W Cullerton St. - CH have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2235 W Cullerton St. - CH does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2235 W Cullerton St. - CH have a pool?
No, 2235 W Cullerton St. - CH does not have a pool.
Does 2235 W Cullerton St. - CH have accessible units?
No, 2235 W Cullerton St. - CH does not have accessible units.
Does 2235 W Cullerton St. - CH have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2235 W Cullerton St. - CH has units with dishwashers.
