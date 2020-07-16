2233 North Geneva Terrace

Amenities

Gracious one-of-a-kind end unit rowhome in Lincoln Park. This spacious 5,500 square foot home is in the perfect location, close to the lake, zoo, shopping, world-class restaurants, and in the Lincoln Elementary school district. Enjoy abundant natural light throughout...boasts massive ceiling heights and a wall of windows overlooking Geneva Terrace. The home has 5 bedrooms (all up) plus an office and a bonus kids crafting/homework area. The chef quality kitchen has an adjacent charming window lined banquette nook, custom cabinets, commercial-grade stainless-steel appliances including dual convection ovens and Sub Zero wine tower. The master suite with office includes a large master bathroom with a steam shower and air-jet bathtub. A lower level media / family room is perfect for a home theater and has a wet bar and play area. Also includes a fenced side/back yard, private roof deck and 2.5 car attached heated garage.