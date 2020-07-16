All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:17 PM

2233 North Geneva Terrace

2233 North Geneva Terrace · (312) 929-1562
Location

2233 North Geneva Terrace, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$11,500

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 5500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
sauna
Gracious one-of-a-kind end unit rowhome in Lincoln Park. This spacious 5,500 square foot home is in the perfect location, close to the lake, zoo, shopping, world-class restaurants, and in the Lincoln Elementary school district. Enjoy abundant natural light throughout...boasts massive ceiling heights and a wall of windows overlooking Geneva Terrace. The home has 5 bedrooms (all up) plus an office and a bonus kids crafting/homework area. The chef quality kitchen has an adjacent charming window lined banquette nook, custom cabinets, commercial-grade stainless-steel appliances including dual convection ovens and Sub Zero wine tower. The master suite with office includes a large master bathroom with a steam shower and air-jet bathtub. A lower level media / family room is perfect for a home theater and has a wet bar and play area. Also includes a fenced side/back yard, private roof deck and 2.5 car attached heated garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2233 North Geneva Terrace have any available units?
2233 North Geneva Terrace has a unit available for $11,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2233 North Geneva Terrace have?
Some of 2233 North Geneva Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2233 North Geneva Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2233 North Geneva Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2233 North Geneva Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 2233 North Geneva Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2233 North Geneva Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 2233 North Geneva Terrace offers parking.
Does 2233 North Geneva Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2233 North Geneva Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2233 North Geneva Terrace have a pool?
No, 2233 North Geneva Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 2233 North Geneva Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2233 North Geneva Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2233 North Geneva Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2233 North Geneva Terrace has units with dishwashers.
