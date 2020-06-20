All apartments in Chicago
2230 West Belmont Avenue

2230 West Belmont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2230 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
North Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
bike storage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
Available July 1st or before! IN PERSON SHOWINGS! This Roscoe Village, Vintage 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom features hardwood floors, breakfast nook and vintage touches. Equal size bedrooms will easily fit queen size bed. Kitchen equipped with dishwasher. Small outdoor deck with northern views. Window units provided by owner. Central heat. Bike room, storage and coin laundry in the basement. 2nd bedroom does not have a closet. Easy access to 77 Commuter Bus. No security deposit. Street Parking. $500 move-in fee. Pets accepted with $250 non-refundable fee. Local owner so no dealing with property management company!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2230 West Belmont Avenue have any available units?
2230 West Belmont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2230 West Belmont Avenue have?
Some of 2230 West Belmont Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2230 West Belmont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2230 West Belmont Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2230 West Belmont Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2230 West Belmont Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2230 West Belmont Avenue offer parking?
No, 2230 West Belmont Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2230 West Belmont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2230 West Belmont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2230 West Belmont Avenue have a pool?
No, 2230 West Belmont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2230 West Belmont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2230 West Belmont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2230 West Belmont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2230 West Belmont Avenue has units with dishwashers.
