2230 West Belmont Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly bike storage oven

Available July 1st or before! IN PERSON SHOWINGS! This Roscoe Village, Vintage 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom features hardwood floors, breakfast nook and vintage touches. Equal size bedrooms will easily fit queen size bed. Kitchen equipped with dishwasher. Small outdoor deck with northern views. Window units provided by owner. Central heat. Bike room, storage and coin laundry in the basement. 2nd bedroom does not have a closet. Easy access to 77 Commuter Bus. No security deposit. Street Parking. $500 move-in fee. Pets accepted with $250 non-refundable fee. Local owner so no dealing with property management company!