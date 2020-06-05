2230 North Halsted Street

Amenities

Hidden behind the modest facade of this Chicago Greystone lies a true taste of the Italian architecture and luxury. This 6,500+ square foot, four-story, historic mansion offers old world comfort and unparalleled luxury, in prime Lincoln Park, steps away from Chicago's number one boutique shopping district, alongside some of the best Michelin star dining and nightlife the city has to offer. Voted Top-25 Luxury Boutique Hotels in the world by the Huffington Post amongst a litany of other awards over the past decade and was the recipient of the Chicago "Preservation of Excellence" Award. This unique property presents a rare opportunity to lease a piece of Chicago history. This home also comes with a large 2 car garage w/ storage, exquisite private Italian grotto, rooftop with hot tub, elevator to all floors, loading zone directly in front of the estate. This meticulously appointed property comes fully furnished with a elevator to all levels. Far too many valuable details to list here, please kindly inquire for more information..