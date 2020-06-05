All apartments in Chicago
2230 North Halsted Street
Last updated April 8 2020 at 11:45 PM

2230 North Halsted Street

2230 North Halsted Street · (708) 372-2933
Location

2230 North Halsted Street, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

7 Bedrooms

Unit 7 Bed · Avail. now

$14,950

7 Bed · 7 Bath · 6500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
elevator
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Hidden behind the modest facade of this Chicago Greystone lies a true taste of the Italian architecture and luxury. This 6,500+ square foot, four-story, historic mansion offers old world comfort and unparalleled luxury, in prime Lincoln Park, steps away from Chicago's number one boutique shopping district, alongside some of the best Michelin star dining and nightlife the city has to offer. Voted Top-25 Luxury Boutique Hotels in the world by the Huffington Post amongst a litany of other awards over the past decade and was the recipient of the Chicago "Preservation of Excellence" Award. This unique property presents a rare opportunity to lease a piece of Chicago history. This home also comes with a large 2 car garage w/ storage, exquisite private Italian grotto, rooftop with hot tub, elevator to all floors, loading zone directly in front of the estate. This meticulously appointed property comes fully furnished with a elevator to all levels. Far too many valuable details to list here, please kindly inquire for more information..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2230 North Halsted Street have any available units?
2230 North Halsted Street has a unit available for $14,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2230 North Halsted Street have?
Some of 2230 North Halsted Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2230 North Halsted Street currently offering any rent specials?
2230 North Halsted Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2230 North Halsted Street pet-friendly?
No, 2230 North Halsted Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2230 North Halsted Street offer parking?
Yes, 2230 North Halsted Street does offer parking.
Does 2230 North Halsted Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2230 North Halsted Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2230 North Halsted Street have a pool?
No, 2230 North Halsted Street does not have a pool.
Does 2230 North Halsted Street have accessible units?
No, 2230 North Halsted Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2230 North Halsted Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2230 North Halsted Street has units with dishwashers.
