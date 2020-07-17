All apartments in Chicago
2228 W Armitage Ave 1

2228 West Armitage Avenue · (847) 376-1504
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2228 West Armitage Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2B 1B in Bucktown with in- unit W/D and Patio! - Property Id: 302679

650+ CREDIT OR CO SIGNER
This 2 bed 1 bath unit is located in the Bucktown area where you have it all! Nightlife, shopping, restaurants and much more! Updated with fresh paint, high 9'+ ceilings and lots of natural sunlight, a kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, W/D in unit, central heat and A/C system, outdoor deck. Small pets permitted for additional cost of $300. Available asap! Presented by Fulton Grace Realty.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302679
Property Id 302679

(RLNE5865908)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2228 W Armitage Ave 1 have any available units?
2228 W Armitage Ave 1 has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2228 W Armitage Ave 1 have?
Some of 2228 W Armitage Ave 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2228 W Armitage Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2228 W Armitage Ave 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2228 W Armitage Ave 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2228 W Armitage Ave 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2228 W Armitage Ave 1 offer parking?
No, 2228 W Armitage Ave 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2228 W Armitage Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2228 W Armitage Ave 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2228 W Armitage Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 2228 W Armitage Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2228 W Armitage Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 2228 W Armitage Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2228 W Armitage Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2228 W Armitage Ave 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
