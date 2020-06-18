All apartments in Chicago
2221 North Lister Avenue - 1, Unit 3D
Last updated March 15 2020 at 11:25 PM

2221 North Lister Avenue - 1, Unit 3D

2221 North Lister Avenue · (773) 809-4384
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2221 North Lister Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Huge, Bright Bucktown duplex Penthouse loft. 2 bed/2 bath SE corner with great city views. Hardwood, stainless, granite! 2nd floor master suite with 2 walk-in closets and a deck! Tons of closet space, and If that isn't enough the unit comes with full sized in unit washer/dryer and an attached, heated 2 car garage!! Close to highway, transportation and shopping all on a quite residential street. pet friendly, for a $200 deposit.
Super cool modern loft style condo building. Elevator building with Intercom system to let guest in. Attached heated garage.
Close to highway, transportation and shopping all on a quite residential street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2221 North Lister Avenue - 1, Unit 3D have any available units?
2221 North Lister Avenue - 1, Unit 3D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2221 North Lister Avenue - 1, Unit 3D have?
Some of 2221 North Lister Avenue - 1, Unit 3D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2221 North Lister Avenue - 1, Unit 3D currently offering any rent specials?
2221 North Lister Avenue - 1, Unit 3D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2221 North Lister Avenue - 1, Unit 3D pet-friendly?
Yes, 2221 North Lister Avenue - 1, Unit 3D is pet friendly.
Does 2221 North Lister Avenue - 1, Unit 3D offer parking?
Yes, 2221 North Lister Avenue - 1, Unit 3D does offer parking.
Does 2221 North Lister Avenue - 1, Unit 3D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2221 North Lister Avenue - 1, Unit 3D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2221 North Lister Avenue - 1, Unit 3D have a pool?
No, 2221 North Lister Avenue - 1, Unit 3D does not have a pool.
Does 2221 North Lister Avenue - 1, Unit 3D have accessible units?
No, 2221 North Lister Avenue - 1, Unit 3D does not have accessible units.
Does 2221 North Lister Avenue - 1, Unit 3D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2221 North Lister Avenue - 1, Unit 3D has units with dishwashers.
