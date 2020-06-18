2221 North Lister Avenue - 1, Unit 3D

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry parking garage

Huge, Bright Bucktown duplex Penthouse loft. 2 bed/2 bath SE corner with great city views. Hardwood, stainless, granite! 2nd floor master suite with 2 walk-in closets and a deck! Tons of closet space, and If that isn't enough the unit comes with full sized in unit washer/dryer and an attached, heated 2 car garage!! Close to highway, transportation and shopping all on a quite residential street. pet friendly, for a $200 deposit.

Super cool modern loft style condo building. Elevator building with Intercom system to let guest in. Attached heated garage.

Close to highway, transportation and shopping all on a quite residential street.