Make this brand newly-built 5 bed, 4 bath duplex apartment in Chicago's booming Pilsen neighborhood your new home! The Unit: -Available August 1 -5 Bedroom / 4 Bathroom duplex -Garage parking included -In-unit laundry -Hardwood floors -Stainless steel appliances -Dishwasher -Quartz countertops -Rustic reclaimed wood accents throughout -Two private back decks & a courtyard -Pets allowed! Nearby: -6-minute walk from the Western and the Damen L stops - Easy commute to the Loop or Medical District! -2-minute walk to the 21 bus stop and 6-minute walk to the 49 and 50 bus stops -7-minute walk to bustling 18th street - Easy access to great restaurants & nightlife! -Less than a mile from newly-built Aldi and Cermak Market -5-minute walk from Barrett Park - Play with your pets or go for a jog minutes from home!