221 W Illinois 803
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

221 W Illinois 803

221 West Illinois Street · (224) 343-6767
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

221 West Illinois Street, Chicago, IL 60654
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 803 · Avail. now

$2,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 867 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
gym
game room
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Great 1 bedroom Loft Style Apartment - Property Id: 214455

Loft Style Apartment For Rent In The Heart Of River North! Have Access To A Great Variety Of Amenities Which Include A Rooftop Lounge With Spectacular Views, Chef's Kitchen, Game Room, Outdoor Terrace, Outdoor Pool, Fire Pit, Grill Area, Dog Run, Modern Athletic Facility, And Business Center. A Truly Perfect Location To Live In With Being Steps Away From The Superabundant Nightlife, Dining, Shopping, and Entertainment Attractions. As Well As It's Exceptional Access To Transportation, This Location Is Unbelievable. Now offering 1 month free with a 12 month lease. Hurry while the promotion lasts!

Disclosure: Pictures are representative of typical units and may not be the unit advertised. Prices and availability are subject to change. For a full list of inventory, please download my mobile app: by texting PECHAPKIS to 87778. Call for details at (224)-343-6767
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/221-w-illinois-chicago-il-unit-803/214455
Property Id 214455

(RLNE5966671)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 W Illinois 803 have any available units?
221 W Illinois 803 has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 221 W Illinois 803 have?
Some of 221 W Illinois 803's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 W Illinois 803 currently offering any rent specials?
221 W Illinois 803 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 W Illinois 803 pet-friendly?
Yes, 221 W Illinois 803 is pet friendly.
Does 221 W Illinois 803 offer parking?
No, 221 W Illinois 803 does not offer parking.
Does 221 W Illinois 803 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 221 W Illinois 803 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 W Illinois 803 have a pool?
Yes, 221 W Illinois 803 has a pool.
Does 221 W Illinois 803 have accessible units?
No, 221 W Illinois 803 does not have accessible units.
Does 221 W Illinois 803 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 221 W Illinois 803 has units with dishwashers.
