221 W Illinois 803

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park fire pit gym game room pool bbq/grill hot tub

Great 1 bedroom Loft Style Apartment - Property Id: 214455



Loft Style Apartment For Rent In The Heart Of River North! Have Access To A Great Variety Of Amenities Which Include A Rooftop Lounge With Spectacular Views, Chef's Kitchen, Game Room, Outdoor Terrace, Outdoor Pool, Fire Pit, Grill Area, Dog Run, Modern Athletic Facility, And Business Center. A Truly Perfect Location To Live In With Being Steps Away From The Superabundant Nightlife, Dining, Shopping, and Entertainment Attractions. As Well As It's Exceptional Access To Transportation, This Location Is Unbelievable. Now offering 1 month free with a 12 month lease. Hurry while the promotion lasts!



Disclosure: Pictures are representative of typical units and may not be the unit advertised. Prices and availability are subject to change. For a full list of inventory, please download my mobile app: by texting PECHAPKIS to 87778. Call for details at (224)-343-6767

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/221-w-illinois-chicago-il-unit-803/214455

Property Id 214455



(RLNE5966671)