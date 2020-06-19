2207 North Halsted

Amenities

Bright and spacious 2 bedroom unit in very hot and desirable Lincoln Park Location at Halsted and Webster !!! Steps to Halsted shops, restaurants, bars, night life, Oz park, starbucks, orangetheory fitness, Fullerton and Armitage brown, red and purple lines Units features: Split spacious bedrooms Large eat-in kitchen with dishwasher Lots of windows Hardwood Floors Laundry in building Cats ok. No dogs Water and cooking gas are included May 1st move in date A true must see !!!



Terms: One year lease