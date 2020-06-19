All apartments in Chicago
Last updated April 13 2020 at 2:12 AM

2207 North Halsted

2207 North Halsted Street · (312) 600-5102
Location

2207 North Halsted Street, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
gym
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
Bright and spacious 2 bedroom unit in very hot and desirable Lincoln Park Location at Halsted and Webster !!! Steps to Halsted shops, restaurants, bars, night life, Oz park, starbucks, orangetheory fitness, Fullerton and Armitage brown, red and purple lines Units features: Split spacious bedrooms Large eat-in kitchen with dishwasher Lots of windows Hardwood Floors Laundry in building Cats ok. No dogs Water and cooking gas are included May 1st move in date A true must see !!!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2207 North Halsted have any available units?
2207 North Halsted doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2207 North Halsted have?
Some of 2207 North Halsted's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2207 North Halsted currently offering any rent specials?
2207 North Halsted isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2207 North Halsted pet-friendly?
Yes, 2207 North Halsted is pet friendly.
Does 2207 North Halsted offer parking?
No, 2207 North Halsted does not offer parking.
Does 2207 North Halsted have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2207 North Halsted does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2207 North Halsted have a pool?
No, 2207 North Halsted does not have a pool.
Does 2207 North Halsted have accessible units?
No, 2207 North Halsted does not have accessible units.
Does 2207 North Halsted have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2207 North Halsted has units with dishwashers.
