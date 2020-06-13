2200 North Leavitt Street

Amenities

Beautiful BUCKTOWN 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom duplex up on quiet, tree-lined street available August 1. High ceilings, hardwood floors, and open concept kitchen make this condo home! Sun drenched living room and large family room with 8'x10' outdoor deck for grilling & entertaining. Huge kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, double oven, island with sink and breakfast bar, and dining area. Master suite with walk-in closet, ensuite master bathroom, and large deck. 2nd bedroom with ensuite bathroom good closet space. 1 garage space included. Brand new in-unit laundry and central heat/AC. Short walk to the Blue Line, 606 trail, and easy interstate access. MLS #10741642