Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:17 AM

2200 North Leavitt Street

2200 North Leavitt Street · (630) 299-5000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2200 North Leavitt Street, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful BUCKTOWN 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom duplex up on quiet, tree-lined street available August 1. High ceilings, hardwood floors, and open concept kitchen make this condo home! Sun drenched living room and large family room with 8'x10' outdoor deck for grilling & entertaining. Huge kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, double oven, island with sink and breakfast bar, and dining area. Master suite with walk-in closet, ensuite master bathroom, and large deck. 2nd bedroom with ensuite bathroom good closet space. 1 garage space included. Brand new in-unit laundry and central heat/AC. Short walk to the Blue Line, 606 trail, and easy interstate access. MLS #10741642

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2200 North Leavitt Street have any available units?
2200 North Leavitt Street has a unit available for $3,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2200 North Leavitt Street have?
Some of 2200 North Leavitt Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2200 North Leavitt Street currently offering any rent specials?
2200 North Leavitt Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2200 North Leavitt Street pet-friendly?
No, 2200 North Leavitt Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2200 North Leavitt Street offer parking?
Yes, 2200 North Leavitt Street does offer parking.
Does 2200 North Leavitt Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2200 North Leavitt Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2200 North Leavitt Street have a pool?
No, 2200 North Leavitt Street does not have a pool.
Does 2200 North Leavitt Street have accessible units?
No, 2200 North Leavitt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2200 North Leavitt Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2200 North Leavitt Street has units with dishwashers.
