217 E Chestnut St

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

1 Block east of the Magnificent Mile - Property Id: 291118



This building is located one block east of the Magnificent Mile and within steps from Lake Michigan, public transportation, high-end shopping, dining and entertainment.



This building offers a private and exclusive living experience with only 4 apartments per floor. One and two-bedroom apartments feature beautiful archways, ornate crown moldings, fireplaces, dining areas and expansive hardwood flooring. Newly renovated apartments offer granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, marble bathrooms and a brand new state-of-the-art heating and cooling system.



Miguel Tineo

Leasing Agent

312-687-3503

miguel@liveherehomes.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291118

Property Id 291118



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5820202)