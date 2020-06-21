All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 217 E Chestnut St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
217 E Chestnut St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

217 E Chestnut St

217 East Chestnut Street · (312) 687-3503
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near North Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

217 East Chestnut Street, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2020 · Avail. now

$2,020

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
1 Block east of the Magnificent Mile - Property Id: 291118

This building is located one block east of the Magnificent Mile and within steps from Lake Michigan, public transportation, high-end shopping, dining and entertainment.

This building offers a private and exclusive living experience with only 4 apartments per floor. One and two-bedroom apartments feature beautiful archways, ornate crown moldings, fireplaces, dining areas and expansive hardwood flooring. Newly renovated apartments offer granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, marble bathrooms and a brand new state-of-the-art heating and cooling system.

Miguel Tineo
Leasing Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291118
Property Id 291118

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5820202)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 E Chestnut St have any available units?
217 E Chestnut St has a unit available for $2,020 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 217 E Chestnut St have?
Some of 217 E Chestnut St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 E Chestnut St currently offering any rent specials?
217 E Chestnut St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 E Chestnut St pet-friendly?
Yes, 217 E Chestnut St is pet friendly.
Does 217 E Chestnut St offer parking?
No, 217 E Chestnut St does not offer parking.
Does 217 E Chestnut St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 217 E Chestnut St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 E Chestnut St have a pool?
No, 217 E Chestnut St does not have a pool.
Does 217 E Chestnut St have accessible units?
No, 217 E Chestnut St does not have accessible units.
Does 217 E Chestnut St have units with dishwashers?
No, 217 E Chestnut St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 217 E Chestnut St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Drexel Terrace
5043 S Drexel Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
5425 N Clark St
5425 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60640
5957 W Madison
5957 W Madison St
Chicago, IL 60644
AMLI 900
900 S Clark St
Chicago, IL 60605
630-38 1/2 W Arlington
630 1/2 W Arlington Place
Chicago, IL 60614
Hubbard221
221 W Hubbard St
Chicago, IL 60654
McClurg Court
333 E Ontario St
Chicago, IL 60611
596 West Hawthorne
596 W Hawthorne Pl
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity