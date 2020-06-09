2165 North Milwaukee Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8

2nd floor, above retail storefront, Milwaukee and Rockwell, 3BR/1BA, Available NOW! GUT REHAB! CONDO QUALITY! Between Western and California Blue Line stops and all of your favorite Logan Square/Bucktown hot spots lies this incredibly sunny corner beauty! Features original hardwood floors, doors, and trim throughout, all brand new windows, central air, and in-unit laundry! Brand new stainless steel appliances in the eat-in kitchen with quartz counters, too! (Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave). STRONG applications, please - great credit and minimum 2 years rental history needed per applicant! No eviction or bankrupcty records accepted! $65 credit/background check per person 18 years and older, $200 non-refundable move-in fee per person (no security deposit) and first month's rent due at lease signing. No 3rd party applications accepted. No pets. No smoking in unit. Tenants pay all utilities. Section 8 applicants welcome. Available now