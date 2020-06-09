All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 13 2020 at 4:28 AM

2165 North Milwaukee Avenue

2165 North Milwaukee Avenue · (773) 697-4474
Location

2165 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
2nd floor, above retail storefront, Milwaukee and Rockwell, 3BR/1BA, Available NOW! GUT REHAB! CONDO QUALITY! Between Western and California Blue Line stops and all of your favorite Logan Square/Bucktown hot spots lies this incredibly sunny corner beauty! Features original hardwood floors, doors, and trim throughout, all brand new windows, central air, and in-unit laundry! Brand new stainless steel appliances in the eat-in kitchen with quartz counters, too! (Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave). STRONG applications, please - great credit and minimum 2 years rental history needed per applicant! No eviction or bankrupcty records accepted! $65 credit/background check per person 18 years and older, $200 non-refundable move-in fee per person (no security deposit) and first month's rent due at lease signing. No 3rd party applications accepted. No pets. No smoking in unit. Tenants pay all utilities. Section 8 applicants welcome. Available now

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2165 North Milwaukee Avenue have any available units?
2165 North Milwaukee Avenue has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2165 North Milwaukee Avenue have?
Some of 2165 North Milwaukee Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2165 North Milwaukee Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2165 North Milwaukee Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2165 North Milwaukee Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2165 North Milwaukee Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2165 North Milwaukee Avenue offer parking?
No, 2165 North Milwaukee Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2165 North Milwaukee Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2165 North Milwaukee Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2165 North Milwaukee Avenue have a pool?
No, 2165 North Milwaukee Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2165 North Milwaukee Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2165 North Milwaukee Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2165 North Milwaukee Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2165 North Milwaukee Avenue has units with dishwashers.
