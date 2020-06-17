All apartments in Chicago
2152 West Lawrence Avenue 314
2152 West Lawrence Avenue 314

2152 West Lawrence Avenue · (312) 725-6847
Location

2152 West Lawrence Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 314 · Avail. now

$2,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog grooming area
dog park
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
Brand New! Private Balcony! Laundry in Unit! - Property Id: 233815

Available now/winter & spring 2020! Be the first to live in this brand new 2 bed/2 bath in the heart of Lincoln Square/Ravenswoood. PRIVATE BALCONY!

Kitchen with breakfast bar/island, stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, two-tone cabinetry, microwave, and dishwasher.

Bathrooms with subway tile back splash, master bath with double vanity, and rain shower heads.

Good size rooms, floor to ceiling windows, and hardwood floors throughout! High-efficiency WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT! Central heat & A/C!

Amenity building includes rooftop sun deck, grills, dry cleaning service, bike storage, and package room. Attached garage parking available. Pet friendly with dog washing station and dog run.

An 8 minute walk to the Damen or Western BROWN LINE train stations. A 10 minute walk to the Ravenswood METRA which gets to the Loop in 16 minutes!

Contact us for a showing today!
847-725-2209

(Some additions still underway. Photos depict actual and similar unit.)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/233815
Property Id 233815

(RLNE5819292)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2152 West Lawrence Avenue 314 have any available units?
2152 West Lawrence Avenue 314 has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2152 West Lawrence Avenue 314 have?
Some of 2152 West Lawrence Avenue 314's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2152 West Lawrence Avenue 314 currently offering any rent specials?
2152 West Lawrence Avenue 314 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2152 West Lawrence Avenue 314 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2152 West Lawrence Avenue 314 is pet friendly.
Does 2152 West Lawrence Avenue 314 offer parking?
Yes, 2152 West Lawrence Avenue 314 does offer parking.
Does 2152 West Lawrence Avenue 314 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2152 West Lawrence Avenue 314 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2152 West Lawrence Avenue 314 have a pool?
No, 2152 West Lawrence Avenue 314 does not have a pool.
Does 2152 West Lawrence Avenue 314 have accessible units?
No, 2152 West Lawrence Avenue 314 does not have accessible units.
Does 2152 West Lawrence Avenue 314 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2152 West Lawrence Avenue 314 has units with dishwashers.
