2152 West Lawrence Avenue 314

Brand New! Private Balcony! Laundry in Unit! - Property Id: 233815



Available now/winter & spring 2020! Be the first to live in this brand new 2 bed/2 bath in the heart of Lincoln Square/Ravenswoood. PRIVATE BALCONY!



Kitchen with breakfast bar/island, stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, two-tone cabinetry, microwave, and dishwasher.



Bathrooms with subway tile back splash, master bath with double vanity, and rain shower heads.



Good size rooms, floor to ceiling windows, and hardwood floors throughout! High-efficiency WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT! Central heat & A/C!



Amenity building includes rooftop sun deck, grills, dry cleaning service, bike storage, and package room. Attached garage parking available. Pet friendly with dog washing station and dog run.



An 8 minute walk to the Damen or Western BROWN LINE train stations. A 10 minute walk to the Ravenswood METRA which gets to the Loop in 16 minutes!



Contact us for a showing today!

847-725-2209



(Some additions still underway. Photos depict actual and similar unit.)

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/233815

(RLNE5819292)