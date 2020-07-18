All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 28 2020 at 3:00 AM

2150 W Warner

2150 West Warner Avenue · (312) 927-7115
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2150 West Warner Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
North Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
Don't miss this chance to live in this spacious 2 bed 1 bath first floor unit in desirable North Center neighborhood! Enjoy high ceilings and glistering hardwood floors that run throughout the unit. Located at the end of the long living room contains built in shelves and a shelf for more organization. Enjoy the cute kitchen with vintage appliances space that leads out to an incredibly spacious 16 ft. back deck, perfect to enjoy the summer in Chicago! Both bedrooms offer individual closet space! Building has coin operated laundry located in the basement. Building is well lit and secure with a fenced in yard. Close to Lakeview, Roscoe Village and St. Bens. Only minutes walk to enjoy all the restaurants and shops Lincoln Avenue has to offer such as Half Acre Beer Garden, Jewel-Osco, Mr. B's BBQ, Rocks North Center, Tavern on Little Fort, Old Town School of Music, and Welles Park!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2150 W Warner have any available units?
2150 W Warner doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2150 W Warner have?
Some of 2150 W Warner's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2150 W Warner currently offering any rent specials?
2150 W Warner is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2150 W Warner pet-friendly?
No, 2150 W Warner is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2150 W Warner offer parking?
Yes, 2150 W Warner offers parking.
Does 2150 W Warner have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2150 W Warner does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2150 W Warner have a pool?
No, 2150 W Warner does not have a pool.
Does 2150 W Warner have accessible units?
No, 2150 W Warner does not have accessible units.
Does 2150 W Warner have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2150 W Warner has units with dishwashers.
