2150 W Warner

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill bike storage garage

Don't miss this chance to live in this spacious 2 bed 1 bath first floor unit in desirable North Center neighborhood! Enjoy high ceilings and glistering hardwood floors that run throughout the unit. Located at the end of the long living room contains built in shelves and a shelf for more organization. Enjoy the cute kitchen with vintage appliances space that leads out to an incredibly spacious 16 ft. back deck, perfect to enjoy the summer in Chicago! Both bedrooms offer individual closet space! Building has coin operated laundry located in the basement. Building is well lit and secure with a fenced in yard. Close to Lakeview, Roscoe Village and St. Bens. Only minutes walk to enjoy all the restaurants and shops Lincoln Avenue has to offer such as Half Acre Beer Garden, Jewel-Osco, Mr. B's BBQ, Rocks North Center, Tavern on Little Fort, Old Town School of Music, and Welles Park!