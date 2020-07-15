All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 9 2020 at 10:54 AM

2150 N Lincoln Park W 10

2150 North Lincoln Avenue · (224) 707-1567
Location

2150 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 10 · Avail. now

$2,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Beautiful Lincoln Park 2Bd/2Ba Apt w/ On Site W/D! - Property Id: 270064

Renovated 2BD/2BA Lincoln Park apt near Brn Line!?On-Site W/D?Doorman?Gym?Wood flrs?Bike StorageCall today to schedule a private tour! -- Water, Trash, Sewer and Recycling Included! Doorman, Health Club, Laundry, Bicycle Room, Hardwood, High Ceilings, Renovated, Walk-In Closet — Card operated Laundry Facilities Fitness Center Business Center -- Pet Policy: Cats only. 2 cat max. Pet Fee: $250 per cat due at lease signing -- Move in fee ($400/unit LL) & App Fee due at application. -- 1st month and Pet fee due after approval -- 675+ credit and 3x rent in monthly income to apply.

3D Tour:
Will send via email
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270064
Property Id 270064

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5918826)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2150 N Lincoln Park W 10 have any available units?
2150 N Lincoln Park W 10 has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2150 N Lincoln Park W 10 have?
Some of 2150 N Lincoln Park W 10's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2150 N Lincoln Park W 10 currently offering any rent specials?
2150 N Lincoln Park W 10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2150 N Lincoln Park W 10 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2150 N Lincoln Park W 10 is pet friendly.
Does 2150 N Lincoln Park W 10 offer parking?
No, 2150 N Lincoln Park W 10 does not offer parking.
Does 2150 N Lincoln Park W 10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2150 N Lincoln Park W 10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2150 N Lincoln Park W 10 have a pool?
No, 2150 N Lincoln Park W 10 does not have a pool.
Does 2150 N Lincoln Park W 10 have accessible units?
No, 2150 N Lincoln Park W 10 does not have accessible units.
Does 2150 N Lincoln Park W 10 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2150 N Lincoln Park W 10 has units with dishwashers.
