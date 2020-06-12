All apartments in Chicago
2148 W Lawrence 505

2148 West Lawrence Avenue · (847) 725-2209
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2148 West Lawrence Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 505 · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Brand New! Private Balcony! Laundry in Unit! - Property Id: 233825

Ready for move in! Be the first to live in this brand new 1 bed/1 bath in the heart of Ravenswood/Lincoln Square! HUGE BALCONY!
Available now/winter and spring 2020!

This apartment features modern finishes, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, two-tone cabinetry, microwave, and dishwasher. New bath with subway tile, large vanity with storage, and rain shower head. Good size living room with movable fireplace, floor to ceiling windows, and hardwood floors throughout. Bedroom with barn door and lots of closet space.

Amenity building includes rooftop sun deck with grills, dry cleaning service, and package room. Garage parking available.

Lawrence bus #81 stops right out front; and just an 8 minute walk to the Damen or Western Brown Line train stations. A 10 minute walk to the Ravenswood Metra!

(Photos depict actual unit. Pardon our dust. Some renovations still underway.)

Contact Aisha for a showing!
847-725-2209
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/233825
Property Id 233825

(RLNE5613859)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

