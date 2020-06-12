2148 W Lawrence 505

Amenities

Brand New! Private Balcony! Laundry in Unit!



Ready for move in! Be the first to live in this brand new 1 bed/1 bath in the heart of Ravenswood/Lincoln Square! HUGE BALCONY!

Available now/winter and spring 2020!



This apartment features modern finishes, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, two-tone cabinetry, microwave, and dishwasher. New bath with subway tile, large vanity with storage, and rain shower head. Good size living room with movable fireplace, floor to ceiling windows, and hardwood floors throughout. Bedroom with barn door and lots of closet space.



Amenity building includes rooftop sun deck with grills, dry cleaning service, and package room. Garage parking available.



Lawrence bus #81 stops right out front; and just an 8 minute walk to the Damen or Western Brown Line train stations. A 10 minute walk to the Ravenswood Metra!



(Photos depict actual unit. Pardon our dust. Some renovations still underway.)



Contact Aisha for a showing!

847-725-2209

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/233825

(RLNE5613859)