Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great Bucktown location - close to shopping, dining, entertainment , transportation and more !!! This spacious unit is freshly rehabbed and features a new stainless/granite kitchen with DW, updated bath, big bedrooms, hwd floors, cathedral ceilings, recessed lights, fireplace, deck, CAC, laundry in the building, garage parking included and pets are welcome with an annual fee. Available May 1.



Terms: One year lease