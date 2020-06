Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 07/01/20 Must See One Bedroom in Heart of Lincoln Park! - Property Id: 289290



Charming one bedroom in the heart of Lincoln Park, short walk to Brown Line & DePaul University. Features hardwood floors, updated kitchen & bath, and Laundry In Unit! Pet friendly building. *Photos might be of a similar unit in the building.

